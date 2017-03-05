(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Surge Week 2017 - No Music

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Holloman's three Remotely Piloted Aircraft Formal Training Units conducted a flight training surge week 1-5 May, 2017. During these five days, the FTUs utilized all of the available airframes and supporting assets on the flight line. The goal of the surge was to measure the maximum amount of training they could conduct in the five day time period, and to identify any limiting factors to address for future training operations. This was the first surge operation conducted by Holloman's RPA FTUs, and will set the pace for future surge operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surge Week 2017 - No Music, by SSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Pilot
    Holloman Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper
    training
    Remotely Piloted Aircraft
    Surge Operations
    Sensor Operator
    RPA

