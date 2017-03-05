Surge Week 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Holloman's three Remotely Piloted Aircraft Formal Training Units conducted a flight training surge week 1-5 May, 2017. During these five days, the FTUs utilized all of the available airframes and supporting assets on the flight line. The goal of the surge was to measure the maximum amount of training they could conduct in the five day time period, and to identify any limiting factors to address for future training operations. This was the first surge operation conducted by Holloman's RPA FTUs, and will set the pace for future surge operations.