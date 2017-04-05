Goodfellow Air Force Base is always looking for ways to improve itself. SSgt Anthony Hetlage sat in with a committee of base members who are looking for some more ways to improve the base.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523613
|VIRIN:
|170504-F-SZ986-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104348180
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Caring For People Forum, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
