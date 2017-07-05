Various U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel and assets to include, AH-64 Apache Longbow, M109 Paladin, M1A1 Abrams, M2A2 Bradley, UH-60 Black Hawk (SCARNG), F-16 Fighting Falcon (SCANG) rehearse a simulated combined arms rescue of a downed U.S. Air Force pilot during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 7, 2017. The B-Roll includes opening ceremonies with remarks by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (SC), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., the adjutant general for South Carolina and U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas A. Gentile, Jr., commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard. It also includes spectators with cameras following the aircraft, static aircraft displays and a view of the event from the dorsal turret of a B-25 Mitchel. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.
05.07.2017
05.09.2017
|B-Roll
|523610
|170507-Z-QX261-001
|DOD_104348174
|00:09:54
MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, SC Guard Expo Combined Arms Demo and Air Show B-Roll, by MSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
