    Mattis, Danish Defense Minister Hold News Conference in Copenhagen

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    05.09.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Danish Defense Minister Claus
    Hjort Frederiksen speak to reporters in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2017.
    The news conference followed a meeting of senior leaders from 15 countries
    that are key contributors to the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and
    Syria.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis, Danish Defense Minister Hold News Conference in Copenhagen, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Defense Secretary
    dod news
    latest video
    Jim Mattis
    Claus Hjort Frederiksen

