Mattis, Danish Defense Minister Hold News Conference in Copenhagen

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Danish Defense Minister Claus

Hjort Frederiksen speak to reporters in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2017.

The news conference followed a meeting of senior leaders from 15 countries

that are key contributors to the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and

Syria.