U.S. Army combat medics, with the 86th Combat Support Hospital, and Emergency Medical Technicians, with Area Support Group - Kuwait Joint Emergency Service, familiarize themselves with personnel recovery drills on a MV-22 Osprey during a joint training exercise with Marines from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron - 364 (VMM-364), at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 8, 2017.
|05.08.2017
|05.09.2017 12:54
|B-Roll
|523555
|170508-A-BG398-493
|DOD_104347477
|00:03:38
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|7
|1
|1
|0
This work, Osprey Joint Rescue Training B-Roll, by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
