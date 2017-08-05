(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Osprey Joint Rescue Training B-Roll

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army combat medics, with the 86th Combat Support Hospital, and Emergency Medical Technicians, with Area Support Group - Kuwait Joint Emergency Service, familiarize themselves with personnel recovery drills on a MV-22 Osprey during a joint training exercise with Marines from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron - 364 (VMM-364), at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 8, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523555
    VIRIN: 170508-A-BG398-493
    Filename: DOD_104347477
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osprey Joint Rescue Training B-Roll, by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Combat Medic
    MEDEVAC
    Osprey
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    EMT
    Combat Support Hospital
    Joint Training
    MV-22 Osprey
    U.S. Army Reserve
    OSS
    Camp Arifjan
    68W
    Medic
    USAR
    86th Combat Support Hospital
    316th ESC
    CJTF
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    86th CSH
    VMM-364
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron - 364
    Operation Freedom Sentinel
    OFS
    Operation Inherant Resolve

