    All Hands Update: Headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Navy announces effort to modernize its performance evaluation system, Trump, Pacom Commander speak at commemorative event in New York.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Command
    Navy Personnel Command
    Navy
    Sailor
    New York City
    Battle of Coral Sea
    USS Intrepid
    All Hands Update
    75th anniversary
    President Donald J. Trump
    performance evaluation system
    conceptual prototype platform
    Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr.

