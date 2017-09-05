2017 HITT Competition

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/523545" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The HITT Championship is an annual event that brings the top male and female tactical athletes from each region to compete to be the best tactical athlete in the Marine Corps. Competitors are challenged on their mental and physical capabilities. The events include strength and conditioning activities that mirror the seven foundational movements within the HITT program. All activities support combat readiness increasing physical capabilities.