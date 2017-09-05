(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 HITT Competition

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Greg Mobley 

    Marine and Family Programs

    The HITT Championship is an annual event that brings the top male and female tactical athletes from each region to compete to be the best tactical athlete in the Marine Corps. Competitors are challenged on their mental and physical capabilities. The events include strength and conditioning activities that mirror the seven foundational movements within the HITT program. All activities support combat readiness increasing physical capabilities.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 11:09
    Marines

