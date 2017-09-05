The HITT Championship is an annual event that brings the top male and female tactical athletes from each region to compete to be the best tactical athlete in the Marine Corps. Competitors are challenged on their mental and physical capabilities. The events include strength and conditioning activities that mirror the seven foundational movements within the HITT program. All activities support combat readiness increasing physical capabilities.
|05.09.2017
|05.09.2017 11:09
|PSA
|523545
|170509-O-UJ114-967
|DOD_104346960
|00:00:29
|US
|8
|0
|0
|0
This work, 2017 HITT Competition, by Greg Mobley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
