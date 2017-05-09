(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cybercom Commander Opening Statement at SASC Hearing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Navy Adm. Mike Rogers, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the
    National Security Agency, delivers his opening statement before the Senate Armed Services
    Committee, May 9, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523543
    Filename: DOD_104346955
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cybercom Commander Opening Statement at SASC Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SASC
    Mike Rodgers
    U.S. Cyber Command
    opening statement
    DoD News
    Latest Videos
    Adm. Mike Rodgers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT