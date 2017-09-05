(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS Dunford meets Israeli PM Netanyahu

    JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

    05.09.2017

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his office in Jerusalem, May 9, 2017. During the meeting, General Dunford met with a group of World War II veterans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523536
    VIRIN: 170509-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104346852
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: JERUSALEM, IL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Dunford meets Israeli PM Netanyahu, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joseph F. Dunford
    CJCS
    Israel
    MoD
    Lieberman
    Minister of Defense
    IDF
    CJCOS
    Dunford
    Tel Aviv
    The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Israel Defense Forces
    Netanyahu
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    Yad Vashem
    Avigdor Lieberman
    Gadi Eizenkot

