10th Combat Aviation Brigade Sets Up for Training in Poland

Soldiers and Aviators from Task Force Falcon, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, began setting up at Powidz Air Base, Poland, and establishing reliable communications was one of the leading priorities. 1-501st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion "Iron Dragons", headed out with the expeditionary force to setup the Tactical Operations Center and communication out on the flight line.



By establishing radio, wired, and network communciations, they set the stage for more aircraft, equipment, and personnel to arrive in Poland in anticipation of more missions supporting Atlantic Resolve.