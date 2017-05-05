(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade Sets Up for Training in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.05.2017

    Video by Spc. Thomas Scaggs 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers and Aviators from Task Force Falcon, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, began setting up at Powidz Air Base, Poland, and establishing reliable communications was one of the leading priorities. 1-501st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion "Iron Dragons", headed out with the expeditionary force to setup the Tactical Operations Center and communication out on the flight line.

    By establishing radio, wired, and network communciations, they set the stage for more aircraft, equipment, and personnel to arrive in Poland in anticipation of more missions supporting Atlantic Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 10:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523526
    VIRIN: 170505-A-TZ475-540
    Filename: DOD_104346719
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Sets Up for Training in Poland, by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Europe
    Poland
    liaison officer
    aviation
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    10th CAB
    10th Mountain Division (LI)
    MCE
    Poznan
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    Mission Command Element
    rotational forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT