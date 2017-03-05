39th Sig Bn Basic Combative Course CAB CAC

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 39th Signal Battalion and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Health Care Facility practice exercises to improve their conditioning and techniques under supervision of Staff Sgt. Carlos K Flores III, 39th Signal Battalion, during Basic Combative Course (BCC) at the Chièvres Air Base Community Activity Center, Chièvres Belgium, May 3rd, 2017.

(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)