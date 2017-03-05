(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    39th Sig Bn Basic Combative Course CAB CAC

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BELGIUM

    05.03.2017

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 39th Signal Battalion and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Health Care Facility practice exercises to improve their conditioning and techniques under supervision of Staff Sgt. Carlos K Flores III, 39th Signal Battalion, during Basic Combative Course (BCC) at the Chièvres Air Base Community Activity Center, Chièvres Belgium, May 3rd, 2017.
    (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 07:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523500
    VIRIN: 170503-A-HZ738-9002
    Filename: DOD_104346135
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WAL, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Sig Bn Basic Combative Course CAB CAC, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Modern Army Combatives Program
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Training
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    MEDCOM
    5th Signal Command
    2nd Signal Brigade
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    Europe Regional Medical Command
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    ERMC
    Henri Cambier
    United States Army Medical Command
    SHAPE Healthcare Facility
    2nd Sig Bde
    39th Signal Battalion
    7th ATC
    Basic Combatives Course Level 1
    Seventh Army Training Command

