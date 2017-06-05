(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Fuji Brings Japanese Neighbors on Post

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.06.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    For military bases around the world, maintaining strong ties with the local community is a major focus. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Camp Fuji, where thousands of visitors came onto post as part of its Friendship Festival.

    This work, Camp Fuji Brings Japanese Neighbors on Post, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Osprey
    Camp Fuji
    Friendship Festival
    MV-22
