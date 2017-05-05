U.S. Air Force Reserves, Public Affairs Airman train for deployment while telling the DoD story during Arctic Care 2017. ARCTIC CARE 2017 is a civil-military collaboration intended to build on mutually beneficial partnerships between U.S. communities and the Department of Defense. It provides training opportunities for U.S. military (Active, Guard, Reserve) and Canadian Health service members to prepare for worldwide deployment while supporting the needs of underserved communities on Kodiak Island, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Wendy)
13:03: Maj. Meghan Liemburg-Archer, Air Force Reserves, Public Affairs, Dobbins Air Force Base, Georgia
54:14- Technical Sgt. Wendy Day, Air Force Reserves, Combat Camera, Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina
01:16:03-Master Sgt. Luke Johnson, Air Force Reserves, Public Affairs, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona
This work, PA tells the story, by TSgt Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
