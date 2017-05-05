PA tells the story

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/523376" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Reserves, Public Affairs Airman train for deployment while telling the DoD story during Arctic Care 2017. ARCTIC CARE 2017 is a civil-military collaboration intended to build on mutually beneficial partnerships between U.S. communities and the Department of Defense. It provides training opportunities for U.S. military (Active, Guard, Reserve) and Canadian Health service members to prepare for worldwide deployment while supporting the needs of underserved communities on Kodiak Island, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Wendy)

13:03: Maj. Meghan Liemburg-Archer, Air Force Reserves, Public Affairs, Dobbins Air Force Base, Georgia

54:14- Technical Sgt. Wendy Day, Air Force Reserves, Combat Camera, Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina

01:16:03-Master Sgt. Luke Johnson, Air Force Reserves, Public Affairs, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona