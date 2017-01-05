(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2/2 Conducts Company Attack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines conduct a live-fire company attack to train for an upcoming deployment at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 1, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with Sgt. John Lord and Lance Cpl. Drake Goodman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 22:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523374
    VIRIN: 170501-M-HH114-285
    Filename: DOD_104342364
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/2 Conducts Company Attack, by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    live-fire
    2nd Marine Regiment
    2nd Marine Division
    company attack

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT