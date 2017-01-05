Marines conduct a live-fire company attack to train for an upcoming deployment at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 1, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with Sgt. John Lord and Lance Cpl. Drake Goodman.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 22:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523374
|VIRIN:
|170501-M-HH114-285
|Filename:
|DOD_104342364
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/2 Conducts Company Attack, by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT