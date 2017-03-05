(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Pierce County Police Memorial

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Spc. Megan Lobos 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service Members from 42nd Military Police Brigade and Joint Base Lewis–McChord attend the annual Pierce County Police Memorial to pay respects to fallen comrades who have served to protect others.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 20:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Pierce County Police Memorial, by SPC Megan Lobos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Memorial
    MP
    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    JBLM
    US Army
    Military Police
    5th MPAD
    Tacoma
    Pierce County

