Service Members from 42nd Military Police Brigade and Joint Base Lewis–McChord attend the annual Pierce County Police Memorial to pay respects to fallen comrades who have served to protect others.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 20:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523354
|VIRIN:
|170503-A-FW134-545
|Filename:
|DOD_104342176
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Pierce County Police Memorial, by SPC Megan Lobos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
