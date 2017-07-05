(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Legion of Merit Medal to Retired Chief Master Sergeant Cindy Downing

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. George Solis and Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright

    144th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 144th Fighter Wing gathered to witness General Clay Garrison present the Legion of Merit Medal to Retired Chief Master Sergeant Cindy Downing.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523343
    VIRIN: 170507-Z-CA329-002
    Filename: DOD_104342000
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FRESNO, CA, US 
    This work, Legion of Merit Medal to Retired Chief Master Sergeant Cindy Downing, by SSgt George Solis and SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    airmen
    California Air National Guard
    California
    Fresno
    144th Fighter Wing
    F-15s

