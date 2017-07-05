Members of the 144th Fighter Wing gathered to witness General Clay Garrison present the Legion of Merit Medal to Retired Chief Master Sergeant Cindy Downing.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523343
|VIRIN:
|170507-Z-CA329-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104342000
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Legion of Merit Medal to Retired Chief Master Sergeant Cindy Downing, by SSgt George Solis and SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
