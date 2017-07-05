144th Fighter Wing Assumption of Command and 194th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 144th Fighter Wing gathered together on Sunday as Lt. Col. Daniel Wittmer assumed command of the 194th Fighter Squadron and Lt. Col. Christopher Corliss assumed command of the 144th Operations Support Flight.



From Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, this is Staff Sergeant Nicole Wright for the 144th Fighter Wing.