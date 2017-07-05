Members of the 144th Fighter Wing gathered to witness General Clay Garrison present the Legion of Merit Medal to Retired Chief Master Sergeant Cindy Downing.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 18:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523336
|VIRIN:
|170507-Z-CA329-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104341681
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Legion of Merit (CMSgt Cindy Downing), by SSgt George Solis and SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
