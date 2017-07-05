144th FW CoC and 194th FS AoC

Members of the 144th Fighter Wing gathered together on Sunday as Lt. Col. Daniel Wittmer assumed command of the 194th Fighter Squadron and Lt. Col. Christopher Corliss assumed command of the 144th Operations Support Flight.
From Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, this is Staff Sergeant Nicole Wright for the 144th Fighter Wing.
