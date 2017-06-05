(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Moulage Adds Realism to Guardian Response

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jarrad Spinner 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    A video package on the moulage team from the 266th Ordnance Company for Guardian Response 17 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 16:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523327
    VIRIN: 170506-A-JO832-063
    Filename: DOD_104341084
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: AGUADILLA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moulage Adds Realism to Guardian Response, by SGT Jarrad Spinner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Puerto Rico
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    Indiana
    MUTC
    USAR
    266th Ordnance Company
    GuardianResponse17
    84th Training Division
    Aguadillo

