A video package on the moulage team from the 266th Ordnance Company for Guardian Response 17 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana.
|05.06.2017
|05.08.2017 16:43
|Package
|523327
|170506-A-JO832-063
|DOD_104341084
|00:01:06
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|AGUADILLA, PR
This work, Moulage Adds Realism to Guardian Response, by SGT Jarrad Spinner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
