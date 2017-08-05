(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Core Values

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jennifer Webster 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Honor, courage and commitment are the U.S. Marine Corps core values. It defines what we stand for, making Marines, winning our nation’s battles and developing quality citizens. Marines don’t back down from a fight – whether personal, in combat or when confronted with injustice – Marines fight and win.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 16:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 523324
    VIRIN: 170508-M-AF661-001
    Filename: DOD_104341072
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Core Values, by Sgt Jennifer Webster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

