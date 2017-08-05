video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Honor, courage and commitment are the U.S. Marine Corps core values. It defines what we stand for, making Marines, winning our nation’s battles and developing quality citizens. Marines don’t back down from a fight – whether personal, in combat or when confronted with injustice – Marines fight and win.