Honor, courage and commitment are the U.S. Marine Corps core values. It defines what we stand for, making Marines, winning our nation’s battles and developing quality citizens. Marines don’t back down from a fight – whether personal, in combat or when confronted with injustice – Marines fight and win.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 16:47
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|523324
|VIRIN:
|170508-M-AF661-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104341072
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Core Values, by Sgt Jennifer Webster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
