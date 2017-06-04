(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    26th Annual Top Wrench

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    26th Annual Top Wrench Competition at 134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 26th Annual Top Wrench Competition was held at the 134th Air Refueling Wing on April 6 2017. The competition promotes education, drug avoidance and teamwork as local high school students compete for scholarships and cash prizes in mechanical challenges. Students also get tours of the base and learn how a career in the Air National Guard can help them reach their civilian career goals. Guests included Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. Interview with Master Sergeant Richard Payne, committee member and base coordinator for the competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523323
    VIRIN: 170506-F-GX596-001
    Filename: DOD_104340963
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Annual Top Wrench, by SSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    high school
    Volunteer
    Air National Guard
    Tennessee
    local schools
    mechanics
    competition
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    prizes
    recruiting
    scholarships
    134th ARW
    Knoxville Tennessee
    high schoolers
    County Mayor Tim Burchett

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT