26th Annual Top Wrench Competition at 134th Air Refueling Wing



The 26th Annual Top Wrench Competition was held at the 134th Air Refueling Wing on April 6 2017. The competition promotes education, drug avoidance and teamwork as local high school students compete for scholarships and cash prizes in mechanical challenges. Students also get tours of the base and learn how a career in the Air National Guard can help them reach their civilian career goals. Guests included Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. Interview with Master Sergeant Richard Payne, committee member and base coordinator for the competition.