Gen. Robert Abrams, US Army Forces Command Commander, Maj. Gen. Jim Rainey, outgoing 3rd Infantry Division Commander, and Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, incoming 3rd Infantry Division Commander, stand in front of the 3rd Infantry Division formation while cannons fire a salute during the 3rd Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, 3rd infantry Division CoC Cannon Salute, by SFC Randall Pike, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
