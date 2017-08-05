(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd infantry Division CoC Cannon Salute

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Pike 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Gen. Robert Abrams, US Army Forces Command Commander, Maj. Gen. Jim Rainey, outgoing 3rd Infantry Division Commander, and Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, incoming 3rd Infantry Division Commander, stand in front of the 3rd Infantry Division formation while cannons fire a salute during the 3rd Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523303
    VIRIN: 170508-A-BE001-277
    Filename: DOD_104340769
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd infantry Division CoC Cannon Salute, by SFC Randall Pike, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Salute
    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Marne
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Change of Command
    Army
    Cannons
    Rock of the Marne

