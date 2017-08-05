(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    D-Day to V-E Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    DoD News         

    World War II continued for almost 11 months after the successful Normandy landings in France on June 6, 1944, commonly known as D-Day. Here are some of the key moments that led to Victory in Europe Day on May 8, 1945.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523293
    VIRIN: 170508-N-GR168-001
    Filename: DOD_104340684
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day to V-E Day, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WWII
    V-E Day
    DoD News
    DefenseTV
    latest video
    Latest Video. Defense TV

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT