    M119 Howitzer Shooting Change of Command

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antonio Vincent 

    1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    M119 howitzers open the 3rd Infantry Division Change of Command ceremony.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523288
    VIRIN: 170508-A-CI423-001
    Filename: DOD_104340643
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M119 Howitzer Shooting Change of Command, by SSG Antonio Vincent, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Howitzer
    3ID
    M119

