48th Annual EOD Memorial (No Lower 3rds)

For nearly fifty years, the EOD community has come together to remember those who lost their lives in performance of their duties. Here is James Truitt with this year’s memorial service.



Runtime: (01:37)



Font information:

James Truitt - Reporting (00:04)

CAPT Charles Andrews - Commanding Officer, Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal (00:14)

Randy Brown - Director, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (00:48)

Maj Gen Timothy Green - Director, Air Force Civil Engineers (1:04)

ADM John Richardson - Chief of Naval Operations (1:22)