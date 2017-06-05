For nearly fifty years, the EOD community has come together to remember those who lost their lives in performance of their duties. Here is James Truitt with this year’s memorial service.
Runtime: (01:37)
Font information:
James Truitt - Reporting (00:04)
CAPT Charles Andrews - Commanding Officer, Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal (00:14)
Randy Brown - Director, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (00:48)
Maj Gen Timothy Green - Director, Air Force Civil Engineers (1:04)
ADM John Richardson - Chief of Naval Operations (1:22)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523273
|VIRIN:
|170506-F-VX895-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104340244
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th Annual EOD Memorial (No Lower 3rds), by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT