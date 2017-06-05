(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    48th Annual EOD Memorial (No Lower 3rds)

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by James Truitt 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    For nearly fifty years, the EOD community has come together to remember those who lost their lives in performance of their duties. Here is James Truitt with this year’s memorial service.

    Runtime: (01:37)

    James Truitt - Reporting (00:04)
    CAPT Charles Andrews - Commanding Officer, Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal (00:14)
    Randy Brown - Director, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (00:48)
    Maj Gen Timothy Green - Director, Air Force Civil Engineers (1:04)
    ADM John Richardson - Chief of Naval Operations (1:22)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 13:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Annual EOD Memorial (No Lower 3rds), by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

