Dobbins Force Support Squadron held it's first annual Health Expo for the members of Dobbins Air Reserve base. While the emphasis was on the Airmans' readiness and four-pillar health, the expo was open to all DOD ID card holders.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 12:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523270
|VIRIN:
|170506-F-PL206-423
|Filename:
|DOD_104340148
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dobbins Health Expo, by SSgt Lindsey Black, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
