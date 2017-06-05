(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dobbins Health Expo

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Black 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Dobbins Force Support Squadron held it's first annual Health Expo for the members of Dobbins Air Reserve base. While the emphasis was on the Airmans' readiness and four-pillar health, the expo was open to all DOD ID card holders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523270
    VIRIN: 170506-F-PL206-423
    Filename: DOD_104340148
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins Health Expo, by SSgt Lindsey Black, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    health
    airlift
    DOD
    reserve
    wing
    wellness
    air force
    exercise
    c-130
    readiness
    highlights
    dobbins air reserve base
    expo
    dobbins
    ID Card
    world
    force support
    94
    94th
    four pillars

