    First Sergeants Council Dodgeball Tournament

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Black 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Dobbins First Sergeant Council held it's first annual Dodgeball Tournament as a fundraiser to assist Airmen at the base. The coveted "Diamond Trophy" was the prize and will be passed from winner to winner at the annual tournament.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 12:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523267
    VIRIN: 170506-F-PL206-020
    Filename: DOD_104340106
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    TAGS

    Airmen
    airlift
    reserve
    fundraiser
    wing
    first sergeant
    tournament
    dodgeball
    air force
    Airman
    c-130
    highlights
    dobbins air reserve base
    annual
    dobbins
    world
    94
    94th

