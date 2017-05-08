DoD Announces Navy Casualty, Navy Updates Regulations on Nonconsensual Sharing of Imagery, DoD Warrior Games
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523263
|VIRIN:
|170508-N-QI228-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104340057
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Monday, May 8, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT