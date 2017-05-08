(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Monday, May 8, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    DoD Announces Navy Casualty, Navy Updates Regulations on Nonconsensual Sharing of Imagery, DoD Warrior Games

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Length: 00:01:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Monday, May 8, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    UCMJ
    U.S. Africa Command
    Warrior Games
    Navy
    Sailor
    All Hands Update
    administrative separation
    Uniform Code of Military Justice
    court-martial
    al-Shabaab
    nonjudicial punishment
    Somali National Army
    ALNAV 021/17
    Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken
    Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean J. Stackley
    Article 120c
    Other Sexual Misconduct

