    The Transformation Series - Week 12 - The Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kailey Maraglia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The Transformation is a series that follows each week of recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. During week 12, recruits take on the crucible and complete their transformation from recruit to Marine.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523262
    VIRIN: 170505-M-CF555-367
    Filename: DOD_104340011
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Transformation Series - Week 12 - The Crucible, by LCpl Kailey Maraglia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    san diego
    usmc
    Boot camp
    MCRD
    recruit training
    ega
    MCRDSD
    The crucible
    Eagle Globe and Anchor
    The Transformation

