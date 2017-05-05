(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spc. Michael Zapata

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Michael Zapata, a Paratrooper deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, sends a Mother’s Day greeting to Queens, N.Y.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 10:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 523239
    VIRIN: 170505-A-DP764-075
    Filename: DOD_104339616
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Michael Zapata, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mother’s Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT