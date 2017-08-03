Prototype Submarine Steam Suit Ensemble

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors from the Los Angeles class-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) try on a prototype steam suit during an orientation class held at Naval Submarine Base New London. The Navy Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) via the Office of Naval Research (ONR) TechSolutions Office has funded the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) to develop the next generation of protective gear for emergency responders to steam line leaks aboard submarines.