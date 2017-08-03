(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prototype Submarine Steam Suit Ensemble

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Video by John Williams 

    Office of Naval Research

    Sailors from the Los Angeles class-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) try on a prototype steam suit during an orientation class held at Naval Submarine Base New London. The Navy Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) via the Office of Naval Research (ONR) TechSolutions Office has funded the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) to develop the next generation of protective gear for emergency responders to steam line leaks aboard submarines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523211
    VIRIN: 170308-N-PO203-999
    Filename: DOD_104339585
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prototype Submarine Steam Suit Ensemble, by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    damage control
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research
    submarine
    New London
    NAVSEA
    S&T
    prototype
    USS Toledo
    TechSolutions
    steam suit
    NCTRF
    SSN 769

