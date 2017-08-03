Sailors from the Los Angeles class-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) try on a prototype steam suit during an orientation class held at Naval Submarine Base New London. The Navy Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) via the Office of Naval Research (ONR) TechSolutions Office has funded the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) to develop the next generation of protective gear for emergency responders to steam line leaks aboard submarines.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523211
|VIRIN:
|170308-N-PO203-999
|Filename:
|DOD_104339585
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
This work, Prototype Submarine Steam Suit Ensemble, by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
