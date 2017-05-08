(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for May 8th 2017

    JAPAN

    05.08.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newsbreak, UNC, CFC, USFK Commander GEN Vincent Brooks explains how Armed Forces Entertainment's "Theater of War" relates to soldiers, U.S. Pacific Command Commander ADM Harry Harris explains the significance of USS Intrepid at the Battle of the Coral Sea 75th Anniversary, and U.S., Australia, Japan, and the Philippines team up during Exercise Balikatan 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 8th 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    pacific command
    theater of war
    armed forces entertainment
    pacom
    balikatan
    vincent brooks
    usfk
    us forces korea
    adm harris
    admiral harry harris
    markus castaneda
    balikatan 2017

