27EFS Centennial Promotion

The 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, currently deployed with the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, celebrates their 100th anniversary. The 27 EFS represents one of the five original Aero Squadrons of the 1st Pursuit Group, now the 1st Fighter Wing, established May 8, 1917.