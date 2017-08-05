The 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, currently deployed with the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, celebrates their 100th anniversary. The 27 EFS represents one of the five original Aero Squadrons of the 1st Pursuit Group, now the 1st Fighter Wing, established May 8, 1917.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 01:27
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|523168
|VIRIN:
|170508-F-BI560-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104339074
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 27EFS Centennial Promotion, by SrA Brandon Gifford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
