    27EFS Centennial Promotion

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.08.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Gifford 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, currently deployed with the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, celebrates their 100th anniversary. The 27 EFS represents one of the five original Aero Squadrons of the 1st Pursuit Group, now the 1st Fighter Wing, established May 8, 1917.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 01:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 523168
    VIRIN: 170508-F-BI560-001
    Filename: DOD_104339074
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27EFS Centennial Promotion, by SrA Brandon Gifford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    AFCENT
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    27EFS

