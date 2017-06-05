(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pyro Interview with B-Roll

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Michael Ito 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Interview with Darby Morris, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, and b-roll package of pyrotechnics at MUTC.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523137
    VIRIN: 170506-A-VP019-001
    Filename: DOD_104338890
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pyro Interview with B-Roll, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve
    CBRN
    Indiana
    MUTC
    U.S. Army
    Urban Training
    78th Training Division
    84th Training Division
    Guardian Response 17

