Interview with Darby Morris, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, and b-roll package of pyrotechnics at MUTC.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 07:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523137
|VIRIN:
|170506-A-VP019-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104338890
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pyro Interview with B-Roll, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT