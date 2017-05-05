Senior Airman Ricardo Gutierrez, Staff Sergeant Darryl Amey and Staff Sergeant Abdule Kahn replace a damaged propeller on a C-130J Hercules in the hanger at the 146th Airlift Wing for the California Air National Guard in Port Hueneme California
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523091
|VIRIN:
|170506-Z-YQ348-016
|Filename:
|DOD_104338160
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|CHANNEL ISLANDS ANGS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 146th Maintenance Replaces C-130J Propeller, by SrA Daniel Crosier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
