Citizen-Soldiers, friends & family gathered for a change of command
ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Maneuver Training Center in Salinas,
Puerto Rico. Among the Units where the 201 Regional Training Institute,
the 92 Military Police Brigade, the 65th Infantry Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 14:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523067
|VIRIN:
|170506-A-MM593-440
|Filename:
|DOD_104337926
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Change of Command Ceremony 92 MPB & 201 RTI, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
