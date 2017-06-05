(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Change of Command Ceremony 92 MPB & 201 RTI

    PUERTO RICO

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Citizen-Soldiers, friends & family gathered for a change of command
    ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Maneuver Training Center in Salinas,
    Puerto Rico. Among the Units where the 201 Regional Training Institute,
    the 92 Military Police Brigade, the 65th Infantry Battalion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523067
    VIRIN: 170506-A-MM593-440
    Filename: DOD_104337926
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony 92 MPB & 201 RTI, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    CoC
    MP
    NG
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Military Police
    2017
    Adjutant General of Puerto Rico
    BG Isabelo Rivera
    201st RTI
    92nd MPB
    65 Inf
    124th MPB

