Senator Joe Donnelly Addresses the Blacksnakes

Senator Joe Donnelly, member of the Senate Armed Service Committee, addresses members of the 122nd Fighter Wing, the Blacksnakes, on the units well known reputation for excellence and their ensured future with air combat missions.

(Edited for time from a longer address to the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council luncheon)