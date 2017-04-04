(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senator Joe Donnelly Addresses the Blacksnakes

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephen Bush 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Senator Joe Donnelly, member of the Senate Armed Service Committee, addresses members of the 122nd Fighter Wing, the Blacksnakes, on the units well known reputation for excellence and their ensured future with air combat missions.
    (Edited for time from a longer address to the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council luncheon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 13:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senator Joe Donnelly Addresses the Blacksnakes, by SSgt Stephen Bush, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

