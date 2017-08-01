Members of Security Forces at the 147th Attack Wing learned how to combat groups who may be a threat to society through riots and protesting.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523056
|VIRIN:
|170506-Z-DS819-008
|Filename:
|DOD_104337450
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Riot Control Training, by A1C Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT