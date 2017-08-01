(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Riot Control Training

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Crugnale 

    147th Attack Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of Security Forces at the 147th Attack Wing learned how to combat groups who may be a threat to society through riots and protesting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523056
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-DS819-008
    Filename: DOD_104337450
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Riot Control Training, by A1C Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    riot control
    crowd control
    less than lethal
    security forces
    houston
    Attack Wing
    texas 147th

    • LEAVE A COMMENT