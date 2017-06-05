(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    The South Carolina National Guard demonstrated the abilities of air and ground assets during the South Carolina Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina May 6, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523009
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-DH163-003
    Filename: DOD_104336770
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCARNG Demonstrates Combined Abilities, by SSG Erica Knight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    families
    C-17
    Globemaster
    Tanks
    South Carolina
    Helicopters
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Planes
    Abrams
    South Carolina National Guard
    military equipment
    AH-64
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Soldiers
    community
    Apache
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Eastover
    Lakota
    McEntire JNGB
    SCARNG
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    SCNG
    Clydesdales
    UH-72
    SCGuardExpo
    SC Guard Air and Ground Expo
    Air and Ground Expo

