Soldiers deployed to Latvia with the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, volunteered to be a part of a Latvian Aircraft display in the city of Ventspils to show the community what a Chinook looks like and what capabilities it has. Soldiers of 3-10 GSAB are deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.
Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner
Interviews with Sergeant Amanda Wallace, CH-47 Flight Engineer, 3rd General Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade
This work, 3-10 GSAB Soldiers volunteer to take part in a Latvian Aircraft Display B-Roll, by SGT Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS
