    3-10 GSAB Soldiers volunteer to take part in a Latvian Aircraft Display B-Roll

    VENTSPILS, LATVIA

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers deployed to Latvia with the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, volunteered to be a part of a Latvian Aircraft display in the city of Ventspils to show the community what a Chinook looks like and what capabilities it has. Soldiers of 3-10 GSAB are deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.

    Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner

    Interviews with Sergeant Amanda Wallace, CH-47 Flight Engineer, 3rd General Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522991
    VIRIN: 170506-A-KQ181-561
    Filename: DOD_104336638
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: VENTSPILS, LV 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-10 GSAB Soldiers volunteer to take part in a Latvian Aircraft Display B-Roll, by SGT Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    Chinook
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Interoperability
    GSAB
    3-10
    USAREUR
    Latvia
    Ventspils
    10th CAB
    OAR
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    #StrongEurope
    #U.S.ArmyEurope

