(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    138th Fighter Wing Assists Navy With Weapons Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    138th Fighter Wing

    The 138th Fighter Wing recently assisted the Navy with a weapons test at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai, Hawaii. The exercise helped Navy personnel validate their weapons systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522985
    VIRIN: 170414-Z-EW795-001
    Filename: DOD_104336602
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: HI, US
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing Assists Navy With Weapons Test, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    138th Fighter Wing Assists Navy with Weapons Test

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pentagon Channel
    Kauai
    NGB
    NBC
    ACC
    ANG
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    MSNBC
    DMA
    CBS
    TEC
    Minuteman Report
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Oklahoma
    Air Force
    Fox
    weapons
    PMRF
    Tulsa
    138th Fighter Wing
    f 16

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT