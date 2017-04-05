(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wildland Fire Exercise B-roll

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Hector de Jesus 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Firefighters from throughout southern California attended a firebreak clearing workshop on Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 4, 2017. The workshop provided an opportunity for firefighters with several agencies to train on equipment used to create firebreaks such as the Osprey MV 22, the CH53, and the UH-1H-Huey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Hector de Jesus)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522971
    VIRIN: 170504-M-PC554-639
    Filename: DOD_104336555
    Length: 00:26:25
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wildland Fire Exercise B-roll, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    fire
    Camp Pendleton
    helicopters
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps
    Third Fleet
    MCB
    San Diego County Sheriff's Department
    CAL FIRE
    CALFIRE
    dozers
    MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton
    MCIWEST-MCB
    Wildland Firefighting Exercise
    WLFFEX17
    Navy Region South West
    Wildand Firefighting
    US Forestry Services

