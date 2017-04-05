Wildland Fire Exercise B-roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters from throughout southern California attended a firebreak clearing workshop on Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 4, 2017. The workshop provided an opportunity for firefighters with several agencies to train on equipment used to create firebreaks such as the Osprey MV 22, the CH53, and the UH-1H-Huey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Hector de Jesus)