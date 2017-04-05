Firefighters from throughout southern California attended a firebreak clearing workshop on Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 4, 2017. The workshop provided an opportunity for firefighters with several agencies to train on equipment used to create firebreaks such as the Osprey MV 22, the CH53, and the UH-1H-Huey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Hector de Jesus)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2017 16:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522971
|VIRIN:
|170504-M-PC554-639
|Filename:
|DOD_104336555
|Length:
|00:26:25
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wildland Fire Exercise B-roll, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
