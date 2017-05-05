(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Police Week Candlelight Vigil

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Graves 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    Police Week 2017 starts with a candlelight vigil at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Fallen officers are honored along with guest speakers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 08:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week Candlelight Vigil, by SGT David Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

