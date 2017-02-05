(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOKOL - Sinister MIBN Attack

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Capt. Albert Jernegan 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiments Sinister MIBN conducted an attack on elements of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kans., in the vicinity of the Iron Triangle in the National Training Center, May 2, 2017. The purpose of this phase of NTC Rotation 17-06, challenged the Dagger Brigade’s ability to conduct a defense against a near-peer opponent in conjunction with a wide area security threat.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522920
    VIRIN: 170502-A-ZZ359-669
    Filename: DOD_104333879
    Length: 00:12:21
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOKOL - Sinister MIBN Attack, by CPT Albert Jernegan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    Blackhorse
    1st ID
    Fort Riley
    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment
    11th ACR
    OPFOR
    SOKOL
    DTG
    BTG
    MIBN
    17-06

