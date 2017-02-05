SOKOL - Sinister MIBN Attack

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiments Sinister MIBN conducted an attack on elements of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kans., in the vicinity of the Iron Triangle in the National Training Center, May 2, 2017. The purpose of this phase of NTC Rotation 17-06, challenged the Dagger Brigade’s ability to conduct a defense against a near-peer opponent in conjunction with a wide area security threat.