The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiments Sinister MIBN conducted an attack on elements of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kans., in the vicinity of the Iron Triangle in the National Training Center, May 2, 2017. The purpose of this phase of NTC Rotation 17-06, challenged the Dagger Brigade’s ability to conduct a defense against a near-peer opponent in conjunction with a wide area security threat.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522920
|VIRIN:
|170502-A-ZZ359-669
|Filename:
|DOD_104333879
|Length:
|00:12:21
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOKOL - Sinister MIBN Attack, by CPT Albert Jernegan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
