    SCARNG Displays Vietnam Era Helicopters

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association of North Carolina show students the AH-1 Cobra and UH-1 Iroquois helicopters during the South Carolina Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina May 5, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCARNG Displays Vietnam Era Helicopters, by SSG Erica Knight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

