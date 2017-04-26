(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWSS-274 Machine Gun Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with Motor Transport Company, Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 274, conduct buddy rush drills during a field training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., April 25, 2017. MWSS-274 performed firing drills during the exercise to maintain combat efficiency and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Jonathon Wiederhold/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522896
    VIRIN: 170426-M-PR426-001
    Filename: DOD_104333483
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-274 Machine Gun Range, by LCpl Jonathon Wiederhold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Camp Lejeune
    MWSS-274
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 274
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera
    2nd MAW Combat Camera
    Machine Gun Corse

