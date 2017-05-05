(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EPIC Milestone for Newest AF Pilots

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The first three enlisted Air Force pilots graduate from the Enlisted Pilot Initial Class at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 17:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 522893
    VIRIN: 170505-F-QH368-001
    Filename: DOD_104333477
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EPIC Milestone for Newest AF Pilots, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Training
    Drone
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Air Education & Training Command
    RPA
    EPIC
    URT
    12th Flying Training Wing
    Enlisted Pilot
    502d Air Base Wing
    EPICAFPILOTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT