Cyber Shield 17 DV Day Video

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522871" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the two-week exercise, soldiers, airmen and civilian participants had the opportunity to work with law enforcement from across the country to develop a partnership to help prevent future cyber attacks. Cyber Shield 17 is a National Guard exercise in collaboration with the U.S. Army Reserve designed to assess Soldiers, airmen, and civilian personnel on response plans to cyber incidents that is taking place April 24 to May 5, 2017 at Camp Williams, Utah.