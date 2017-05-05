(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cyber Shield 17 DV Day Video

    UT, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    During the two-week exercise, soldiers, airmen and civilian participants had the opportunity to work with law enforcement from across the country to develop a partnership to help prevent future cyber attacks. Cyber Shield 17 is a National Guard exercise in collaboration with the U.S. Army Reserve designed to assess Soldiers, airmen, and civilian personnel on response plans to cyber incidents that is taking place April 24 to May 5, 2017 at Camp Williams, Utah.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 17 DV Day Video, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Cyber Shield 17

